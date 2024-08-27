Quarry House: Memories of Leeds city centre landmark 'The Kremlin'

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:38 BST

It's the building whose architecture divides opinion among Leeds residents.

Whether you it love or loathe it Quarry House - nicknamed 'The Kremlin' - has now been part of the cityscape for more than 20 years. It opened in July 1993 at a cost of £55 million providing new headquarters for the Department of Health and Social Security and housing 2,000 staff. Enjoy these photos hidden in the YEP archive from back in the day. READ MORE: 17 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Dominating the eastern gateway to the city the building takes its name from the site of former flats that once stood in the area.

1. Quarry House

Dominating the eastern gateway to the city the building takes its name from the site of former flats that once stood in the area. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A model from February 1990 of how the finished building would look.

2. Quarry House

A model from February 1990 of how the finished building would look. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Have you spotted him yet? A workman begins the long haul on the way to the top of the Quarry House development in May 1991.

3. Quarry House

Have you spotted him yet? A workman begins the long haul on the way to the top of the Quarry House development in May 1991. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Quarry House under construction in early September 1992. It was due to open in February 1993.

4. Quarry House

Quarry House under construction in early September 1992. It was due to open in February 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Quarry House under construction.

5. Quarry House

Quarry House under construction. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A special camera lens adds a sparkle to this night time view of Quarry House when under construction in November 1991.

6. Quarry House

A special camera lens adds a sparkle to this night time view of Quarry House when under construction in November 1991. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.