17 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

They are the city centre nightspots which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of Leeds revellers.

Reminisce and remember these nightspots from the 1990s which are sure to bring back happy, if not hazy, memories of a good night out. How many did you visit during a night on the razzle back in the day?

Did you this visit cheap and cheerful nightspot, complete with revolving dance floor, back in the day? Later became Bondi Beach Club.

1. Planet Earth, City Square

"When weekend strikes, be prepared for mayhem. Organised mayhem that is, as there's never any trouble, just a hell of a lot of people. You'll queue to get in, at the bar... but betcha you'll still stick around," read a YEP review.

2. Townhouse

It was disco fever on a Friday night courtesy of Brutus Gold Love Train. And 80s club night Top Banana was the big draw on a Saturday night.

3. T&C

Upstairs at the Merrion Centre was the place to be back in the day. Geared towards the cheap and cheerful it boasted fruit machines.

4. Ritzy

One a weekend you would have to queue to get in on a one in one out basis, but you'll wait around because you knew you wanted to drink there.

5. The Square on the Lane, Boar Lane

You knew what to expect of Yates - it was tacky it was brash, but it was kinda fun. Attracting big groups on a bit of a bender, there was always frivolity to be found there.

6. Yates Wine Lodge, Boar Lane

