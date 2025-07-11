Lost Leeds landmarks: Cookridge Street Baths

3 . Cookridge Street Baths

A young boy demonstrates the benefit of the Alpine Sun Baths at Cookridge Street Baths in July 1927. The boy wears regulation Leeds City Baths bathing trunks and protective eye goggles. These goggles are also worn by the Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Hugh Lupton and his wife. Ella to protect their eyes from the reflective rays of the two enormous sun lamps. Therapeutic sunbathing or 'Sun cure' was a widely prescribed medical treatment | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society