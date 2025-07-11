Lost Leeds landmarks: Cookridge Street Baths

Andrew Hutchinson
Take the plunge into the past and enjoy these photo memories of a lost landmark which will be remembered by a generation of swimmers.

Cookridge Street Baths, also known as known as the Oriental and General baths, first opened in 1867 at a cost of £13,000. With some alterations in 1882, they remained in use until finally closing and being demolished in the late 1960s. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive, Thoresby Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, take you inside and tell the story of its ultimate demise.

Did you swim here back in the day?

1. Cookridge Street Baths

Cuthbert Brodrick's original design for the Oriental and General Baths. Bands of coloured brickwork and Indian-style ornamentation gave the building a truly oriental feel. The completed building did not include the minaret tower which was substituted for a large dome.

2. Cookridge Street Baths

A young boy demonstrates the benefit of the Alpine Sun Baths at Cookridge Street Baths in July 1927. The boy wears regulation Leeds City Baths bathing trunks and protective eye goggles. These goggles are also worn by the Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Hugh Lupton and his wife. Ella to protect their eyes from the reflective rays of the two enormous sun lamps. Therapeutic sunbathing or 'Sun cure' was a widely prescribed medical treatment

3. Cookridge Street Baths

This view from November 1928 is looking across from the Civic Theatre, by the corner of Rossington Street.

4. Cookridge Street Baths

The kiosk for payment in the entrance, with metal barriers to prevent people gaining unauthorised access. Pictured in May 1929.

5. Cookridge Street Baths

This view is of the entrance with the kiosk for payment on the left. Pictured in May 1929.

6. Cookridge Street Baths

