Cookridge Street Baths, also known as known as the Oriental and General baths, first opened in 1867 at a cost of £13,000. With some alterations in 1882, they remained in use until finally closing and being demolished in the late 1960s. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive, Thoresby Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, take you inside and tell the story of its ultimate demise.
Lost Leeds landmarks: Cookridge Street Baths
Take the plunge into the past and enjoy these photo memories of a lost landmark which will be remembered by a generation of swimmers.
