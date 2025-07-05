Breeze 97 was the city's first week-long youth festival of gigs, sport, drama, dance and debate. Organised by Leeds City Council it featured a series of events held across the city during the first week of July of 1997. It culminated with crowds of up to 40,000 gathering at Temple Newsam Park for a “mini Glastonbury” featuring top pop acts such as 3 Colours Red, Alisha's Attic and Northern Uproar. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase highlights from a week to remember of arts and culture. READ MORE: 24 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1997 LOVELEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Breeze 97: Memories of Leeds's first ever festival of youth
These photos turn back the clock to 1997 to celebrate a city-wide festival with young people at its heart.
