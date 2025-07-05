Breeze 97: Memories of Leeds's first ever festival of youth

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

These photos turn back the clock to 1997 to celebrate a city-wide festival with young people at its heart.

Breeze 97 was the city's first week-long youth festival of gigs, sport, drama, dance and debate. Organised by Leeds City Council it featured a series of events held across the city during the first week of July of 1997. It culminated with crowds of up to 40,000 gathering at Temple Newsam Park for a “mini Glastonbury” featuring top pop acts such as 3 Colours Red, Alisha's Attic and Northern Uproar. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase highlights from a week to remember of arts and culture. READ MORE: 24 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1997 LOVELEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Olympic javelin thrower Mick Hill joined with juggler Jack Peto of Circus Zanni and Leeds City Vixens player Ruth Cockerill to launch Breeze 97.

Actor Paul Loughran, who played Emmerdale's Butch Dingle, helped to hand out free tickets in the St John's Centre. He is pictured with the first ticket holder Natalie Mosley.

Asian dancing at City of Leeds High School for this five pupils rehearsing for Breeze 97. Back: Sunita Patel and Fouzia Potrick. Middle: Nazia Iqbal and Samina Potrick. Front: Rihab Potrick.

Young volunteer musicians gathered at the Students Union Building at Leeds Metropolitan University to rehearse for Breeze 97.

Jan Burkhart, centre, leads children at the start of Breeze 97.

