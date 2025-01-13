24 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos provide a fascinating slice of life around Leeds city centre in the late 1990s.

These wonderful photos provide a fascinating slice of life around Leeds city centre in the late 1990s.

They turn back the clock to showcase a city at work rest and play in the heart of Leeds in 1997. It proved to be a 12 months of protest, fun and fundraising for a city and its residents. These 24 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, highlight the news stories making the headlines during the year and reveal a raft of celebritiy visits from the world of music and entertainment.

1. Leeds city centre

March 1997 and members of staff from Wallace Arnold pictured during their open top bus protest in the city centre at the proposed selling off of the firm to rivals Shearings. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds street sweepers brushed up their appearance thankss to new uniforms in November 1997. Pictured are Paul Crowther, Clive Guy and Patrick Connell. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Leeds city centre

January 1997 and homeless people enjoy a coffee and a chat together at St Georges Crypt. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Leeds city centre

Did you shop here back in the day? Sugar Lump in the Leeds Corn Exchange pictured in January 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

5. Leeds city centre

The Famous Five was being staged in the city centre. Pictured are Jon Lee (Julian), Claire Fitton (Ann), Alison Hughes (George), Ben McCosker (Dick) and Sparkle the dog, who plays Timmy. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

6. Leeds city centre

Amy Bland enjoys the fun of the Valentines Fair in February 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

