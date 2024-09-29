The Woodpecker Inn originally stood on the junction with York Road and Burmantofts Street. It was closed and demolished in 1939 with a new Woodpecker built on the opposite corner. It welcomed drinkers for generations and gave its name to the busy junction which drove motorists to distraction for decades. Last orders were called in 1990 as the pub was demolished to make way for the construction of the Quarry Hill road junction. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive, The Thoresby Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting its history. READ MORE: 21 happy photos take you back to Halton in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodpecker junction
Enjoy these photo memories of the notorious Woodpecker junction and the pub. PIC: YPN | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Woodpecker junction
An unddated view of The Woodpecker Inn on the junction of York Road and Burmantofts Street. Horse drawn vehicles can be seen moving along Burmantofts Street and Marsh Lane in the foreground. To the left is the Shoulder of Mutton Inn on Marsh Lane, beyond it, on Burmantofts Street, can be seen the Temperance Hotel. PIC: Thoresby Society | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
3. Woodpecker junction
The Woodpecker Inn located at Number 1 York Road, with Burmantofts Street to the left and Waterloo Place to the right in 1935. There are two men in the doorway. A tram fare stage sign is on the left hand side of the pub and there are tram lines in the road. On the right is Adleman's Clothier's located on York Road, which advertises a summer sale | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodpecker junction
The new Woodpecker Inn, at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane, undergoing rebuilding work after being damaged during the air raid on Leeds on the night of August 31, 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodpecker junction
Woodpecker Junction showing St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church located in New York Road in 1964. Properties from the centre to the right are in Burmantofts Street and traffic approaching the junction from the right is in York Road. Marsh Lane goes off left just below the centre of the left edge. The photograph is taken from near the Woodpecker Inn. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodpecker junction
York Road at the Woodpecker Junction looking towards New York Road and the flyover and into the city centre in the early 1970s. Quarry Hill Flats, which were soon to be demolished, are on the left, with Kitson House facing forward onto Marsh Lane and Lupton House facing towards the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
