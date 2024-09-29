3 . Woodpecker junction

The Woodpecker Inn located at Number 1 York Road, with Burmantofts Street to the left and Waterloo Place to the right in 1935. There are two men in the doorway. A tram fare stage sign is on the left hand side of the pub and there are tram lines in the road. On the right is Adleman's Clothier's located on York Road, which advertises a summer sale | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net