1. Halton in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers public house pictured in November 1995. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Halton Moor residents, from left, David Maddison, Brian Mumby, Fred Medd, Michael Forsythe, Harold Jordan and Tony Cartwright. Pictured in June 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN
The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, talks to pupils at Whitebridge Primary School during his visit to the area in May 1999. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Residents started "trench warfare" against heavy ,lorries and speeding cars in January 1993. Selby Road Tenants Associations claimed that drivers churned up grass verges on Carden Avenue and Kyffin Avenue in the community. "These narrow streets were never intended for this volume of traffic and at one time they were cul-de-sacs," said tenants chairman Derek Cartwright. | YPN Photo: YPN
November 1991 and tenants who say they suffered "70 days of hell" during renovations, claim they were "insulted" by a compensation payment. Leeds City Council made payments of £49 each to people in 120 flats at The Highways. The money, equivalent to 70 pence a day, was compensation for the disturbance tenants endured during rennovations between March and July. | YPN Photo: YPN
Ullswater Crescent Post Office was targeted by raiders in November 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox