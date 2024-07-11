East Leeds: 21 happy photos take you back to Halton in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
An ‘us against the world’ siege mentality shines through in this gallery showcasing life around Halton in the 1990s.

It was a decade during which the local community came together to battle against a sense of injustice and fight back in an attempt to improve the quality of life for residents. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the stories making the news headlines and also feature local shops and pubs and restaurants. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers public house pictured in November 1995.

1. Halton in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers public house pictured in November 1995. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Halton Moor residents, from left, David Maddison, Brian Mumby, Fred Medd, Michael Forsythe, Harold Jordan and Tony Cartwright. Pictured in June 1991.

2. Halton in the 1990s

Halton Moor residents, from left, David Maddison, Brian Mumby, Fred Medd, Michael Forsythe, Harold Jordan and Tony Cartwright. Pictured in June 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, talks to pupils at Whitebridge Primary School during his visit to the area in May 1999.

3. Halton in the 1990s

The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, talks to pupils at Whitebridge Primary School during his visit to the area in May 1999. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Residents started "trench warfare" against heavy ,lorries and speeding cars in January 1993. Selby Road Tenants Associations claimed that drivers churned up grass verges on Carden Avenue and Kyffin Avenue in the community. "These narrow streets were never intended for this volume of traffic and at one time they were cul-de-sacs," said tenants chairman Derek Cartwright.

4. Halton in the 1990s

Residents started "trench warfare" against heavy ,lorries and speeding cars in January 1993. Selby Road Tenants Associations claimed that drivers churned up grass verges on Carden Avenue and Kyffin Avenue in the community. "These narrow streets were never intended for this volume of traffic and at one time they were cul-de-sacs," said tenants chairman Derek Cartwright. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
November 1991 and tenants who say they suffered "70 days of hell" during renovations, claim they were "insulted" by a compensation payment. Leeds City Council made payments of £49 each to people in 120 flats at The Highways. The money, equivalent to 70 pence a day, was compensation for the disturbance tenants endured during rennovations between March and July.

5. Halton in the 1990s

November 1991 and tenants who say they suffered "70 days of hell" during renovations, claim they were "insulted" by a compensation payment. Leeds City Council made payments of £49 each to people in 120 flats at The Highways. The money, equivalent to 70 pence a day, was compensation for the disturbance tenants endured during rennovations between March and July. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Ullswater Crescent Post Office was targeted by raiders in November 1997.

6. Halton in the 1990s

Ullswater Crescent Post Office was targeted by raiders in November 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice