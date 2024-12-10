Troy Tire & Auto Centre caused quite a stir when its first opened on Stanningley Road in Armley in October 1970. The petrol was priced at a special promotional rate with one shilling off per gallon and was served by 'personality girls' employed by the Total petrol company. There was a self service shop which supplied an extensive range of car parts and accessories. An adjoining Tyre Discount Centre offered a tyre fitting service. It was the business of Vance Johnson who opened his very first shop on North Street in Sheepscar, on August 22, 1965, the occasion of his 19th birthday. He opened his second shop in 1967 on North Lane in Headingley. A branch of the Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened on Harehills Lane in 1969. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
Memories of the day Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened in Armley. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson
2. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
The shop is in the background, left, while the adjoining taller building to the right of it is the Tyre Discount Centre where new tyres are fitted. In the background, high rise flats in Burnsall Grange are visible, built in 1966 off Theaker Lane. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson
3. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
Vance Johnson can be seen in the centre, wearing a white smock. This was pre-decimal times and all the prices are displayed in pounds, shillings and pence. The female assistant is behind the cash register in the process of serving a customer. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson
4. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
Cars queue up to visit the new branch of Troy Tire & Auto Centre. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson
5. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
Inside the new branch of Troy Tire & Auto Centre. It is arranged like a supermarket with motoring spares displayed on shelving in aisles in order for the customers to browse and select their own items. Prices are displayed overhead and these are all in pounds, shillings and pence as decimalisation was not introduced until 1971, the following year. At the far end of the shop a customer is paying for his goods at the cash desk. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson
6. Troy Tire & Auto Centre
A Hillman Minx has been jacked up and is in the process of having a new tyre fitted in the Tyre Discount Centre. Advertising is displayed for 'Radiomobile' car radios, Firestone, Dunlop and a brand of motor oil. | Vance Johnson Photo: Vance Johnson