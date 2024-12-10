Troy Tire & Auto Centre caused quite a stir when its first opened on Stanningley Road in Armley in October 1970. The petrol was priced at a special promotional rate with one shilling off per gallon and was served by 'personality girls' employed by the Total petrol company. There was a self service shop which supplied an extensive range of car parts and accessories. An adjoining Tyre Discount Centre offered a tyre fitting service. It was the business of Vance Johnson who opened his very first shop on North Street in Sheepscar, on August 22, 1965, the occasion of his 19th birthday. He opened his second shop in 1967 on North Lane in Headingley. A branch of the Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened on Harehills Lane in 1969. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia