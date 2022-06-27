23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1970

1970 will also be remembered by Leeds and its residents as a 12 months of celebrity visits, concerts to remember and a new era for transport. The steam era had given way to the diesel age with Leeds at the heart of the revolution. Elsewhere it proved the end of an era for a mining colliery on the outskirts of the city. These images are published courtesy of K S Wheelan, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1970
The audience watching The Who at the University of Leeds Refectory in February 1970.
Photo: Hickes
2. Leeds in 1970
American actress Stephanie Powers pictured during a visit to Leeds in 1970. She is best known for her role as Jennifer Hart on the mystery television series Hart to Hart, for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.
3. Leeds in 1970
The former Pavilion Cinema on Stanningley Road pictured after April 1970 when it became the Star Bingo and Social Club. It advertises daily Bingo sessions and a £100 prize. PIC: K. S. Wheelan
Photo: K. S. Wheelan
4. Leeds in 1970
The Tower Cinema on New Briggate. This image shows advertising for My Side of the Mountain starring Teddy Eccles and Theodore Bikel and 'Hello Down There with Janet Leigh and Tony Randall. The Tower closed as a cinema in 1985 and became a nightclub from 1986. PIC: K. S. Wheelan
Photo: K. S. Wheelan