You can almost hear the hustle and bustle of shoppers and traders on the city centre thoroughfare in these photos which rewind to 1937. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds city centre: Memories from a year in the life of 1930s Briggate
Walk down Briggate as these photos showcase a year in the life of the well-loved landmark at the back end of the 1930s.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.