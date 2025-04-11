Leeds city centre: Memories from a year in the life of 1930s Briggate

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 11th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Walk down Briggate as these photos showcase a year in the life of the well-loved landmark at the back end of the 1930s. 

The Kardomah Cafe in July 1937.

1. Briggate in 1937

September 1937 and this photo shows improvement works to The County Arcade, Smith Brothers, Queen Victoria Street area. Premises shown, from left, are J Lyon's cafe; The County Arcade; Smith Brothers, drapers; Queen Victoria Street and J.L. White, clothier.

2. Briggate in 1937

Improvement works to The County Arcade, Smith Brothers, Smith Brothers was a large premises and in the photo, it is shown with scaffolding and hoardings surrounding it. The illuminating 'Smith Brothers' sign is visible on the corner of the building where Queen Victoria Street starts.

3. Briggate in 1937

Fred Groves, tobacconist shop has various signs and advertisements in view. Pictured in September 1937.

4. Briggate in 1937

The Queens Arcade, built on the site of the Rose and Crown Hotel, in November 1937. In view is J.W. Foster, drapers, who are advertising a ten day sale. Also The British Shoe Company and Marks and Spencer, bazaar (before the move to its present site).

5. Briggate in 1937

July 1937 and in view is Kardomah Cafe, exhibiton tea-rooms; The Angel Inn Yard and The new Philip's Furnishing Co. premises on the site of The Old Bon Anarche Chambers.

6. Briggate in 1937

