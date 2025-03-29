Memorable photos take you back to Morley in the 1910s

1. Morley in the 1910s
Trams first came to Morley in 1911, much later than other areas of Leeds, having reached as far as Churwell in 1904. This postcard shows the official opening of the Morley-Leeds tramway at Churwell Dyeworks. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, former Morley Mayor Alderman William Middlebrook, had driven the tram from Leeds to Churwell and is seen here in the top hat handing over the controls to the then Mayor of Morley, Alderman Samuel Rhodes, seen on the platform of the tram, who drove it the rest of the way to Morley. The Churwell Councillor, George Smith Tetley, is hanging from the steps on the right. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
New Pavilion Theatre on South Queen Street. From the poster outside the New Pavilion it is possible to tell that this photograph was taken during the week of June 29, 1914. This was at the time when variety items were being put on stage twice nightly. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
As the Armistice for ending the First World War came into force at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, so the float shown here getting ready to join a procession had a similar number relationship. The float is in Victoria Road School playground and represents the British Armed Services. All the schools of Morley provided floats on different themes connected with the Great War. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A photo taken at Morley Grange, Elland Road in Jukly 1913 where a garden party is taking place in honour of the Prime Minister, Herbert Henry Asquith, centre. His daughter, Violet, is seated beside him holding a bouquet of flowers. The Mayor of Morley, William Law Ingle is standing behind Mr. Asquith and the Mayoress, his wife, Janet Ingle is seated beside the Prime Minister. Their small grand-daughter, Nancy, is placed next to Miss Asquith. Standing in front of the left-hand door pillar, and wearing a top hat, is Alderman Sam Rhodes, who was four times Mayor of Morley. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The official opening of the Morley Tramway route which took place on July 5, 1911. The number 238 tramcar, seen in the background was driven by the Mayor of Morley, Alderman Sam Rhodes, on this special occasion. He is seen in long robes in the centre of the group. To the right of him, also wearing his chains of office and a top hat, is the Lord Mayor of Leeds, William Middlebrook. He was also a Morley man and M.P. for South Leeds. Both men took turns in driving the tram. The tramcar was one of 12 Dick Kerr cars following a numbering sequence from 237 to 248. They all had a brown and yellow livery. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A ceremony is taking place in Morley Town Hall in honour of the Prime Minister, Herbert Henry Asquith 'illustrious son of Morley'. He is receiving the casket containing the scroll of the Freedom from the Mayor, Mr. William Law Ingle entitling the Premier to the freedom of the Borough of Morley. The ceremony was attended by many dignitaries, including the Mayors and Mayoresses of other important West Riding Towns. Mr. Asquith's daughter, Violet stands to the right. She wears a wide brimmed light coloured hat and matching outfit, and carries a large bouquet of flowers. Pictured in July 1913. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
