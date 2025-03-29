Memorable photos take you back to Morley in the 1910s

1 . Morley in the 1910s

Trams first came to Morley in 1911, much later than other areas of Leeds, having reached as far as Churwell in 1904. This postcard shows the official opening of the Morley-Leeds tramway at Churwell Dyeworks. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, former Morley Mayor Alderman William Middlebrook, had driven the tram from Leeds to Churwell and is seen here in the top hat handing over the controls to the then Mayor of Morley, Alderman Samuel Rhodes, seen on the platform of the tram, who drove it the rest of the way to Morley. The Churwell Councillor, George Smith Tetley, is hanging from the steps on the right. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive