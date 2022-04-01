25 photo memories from Moortown in the 1990s

The gallery features local landmarks, shops and pubs and is packed with familiar faces which help showcase and champion a sense of community and pride throughout a decade of change and challenges for the suburb. It was a decade which featured the opening of a major health and fitness centre in the community and a well-known religious landmark demolished after it was gutted by fire. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Moortown in the 1990s
A new teaching block was opened at Highfield Primary School in November 1995. Pictured, from left, is deputy head Jan Galling, the lady Mayoress of Leeds Marjorie Rushworth, headteacher Paul Tindle and Ann O'Brien, chair of Governors with pupils.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Moortown in the 1990s
Inside Cohen's Pharmacy on Harrogate Road in November 1996.
Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Moortown in the 1990s
Chef Adrian Cole and bar supervisor Ann Cawley outside The Chained Bull in October 1996.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Moortown in the 1990s
The David Lloyd Centre at Moortown under construction in March 1997.
Photo: Peter Thacker