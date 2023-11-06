Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 magnificent photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s

A Meanwood landmark helps provide this photo gallery with a clean bill of health as it rewinds to life around the suburb during the 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT

Meanwood Laundry on Church Lane is the focus of the main image which celebrates a decade in the life around the community. It will remembered by generations of those who called LS16 home back in the day with a laundry on this site since the early 1900s. This gallery also features shops as well as streets now with no name after being included in slum clearance plans for the area. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from Meanwood in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Meanwood in the 1960s

Enjoy these photo memories from Meanwood in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Meanwood Institute on Green Road pictured in March 1966.

Meanwood in the 1960s

Meanwood Institute on Green Road pictured in March 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Green Road stands to the left of this view from March 1966. Tannery Square runs to the right.

Meanwood in the 1960s

Green Road stands to the left of this view from March 1966. Tannery Square runs to the right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Church Lane runs along the left edge of this view with the backs of houses on Church Lane then Providence Square following to the right. The view looks in the direction of Headingley. Houses in foreground included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area.

Meanwood in the 1960s

Church Lane runs along the left edge of this view with the backs of houses on Church Lane then Providence Square following to the right. The view looks in the direction of Headingley. Houses in foreground included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A grocer's shop on Green Road in March 1966.

Meanwood in the 1960s

A grocer's shop on Green Road in March 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Green Road, a large detached house set within a garden. There is a plaque next to the front porch which may say Kirby and Sons, builders, although the occupant of this property is listed as Sidney Smith.

Meanwood in the 1960s

Green Road, a large detached house set within a garden. There is a plaque next to the front porch which may say Kirby and Sons, builders, although the occupant of this property is listed as Sidney Smith. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

