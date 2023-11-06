Meanwood Laundry on Church Lane is the focus of the main image which celebrates a decade in the life around the community. It will remembered by generations of those who called LS16 home back in the day with a laundry on this site since the early 1900s. This gallery also features shops as well as streets now with no name after being included in slum clearance plans for the area. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook