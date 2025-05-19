Memorable photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 09:06 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who called Meanwood home in the 1960s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who called Meanwood home in the 1960s

They feature streets which were included in slum clearance plans for the area as well as shops and local landmarks including the Meanwood Institute. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Meanwood Institute on Green Road pictured in March 1966. This had been number 42 until recent renumbering of the even numbered side of the street made it number 92.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

March 1966. Green Road is in the foreground of this view, then Greenwood Mount. View shows a Leeds Industrial Co-op Society Ltd Supermarket with a butchers to the front and a bakers at the back.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

March 1966. Green Road runs from the left of the view, Cross Green Row runs to the right. In the centre is a Leeds Industrial Co-op Society Ltd.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Parkside Road in October 1969 In the foreground are the entrances to three outside toilets with wooden doors. Moving back are stone built houses.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

March 1966. Odd and even numbered houses on Hutton's Row. These houses had gardens to the front and windows but no doors to the rear. They were included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

March 1966. Green Road stands to the left of this view and Tannery Square runs to the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

