Malleable photos take you back to Morley in the 1990s

Community spirit shines in this gallery of memories from around Morley in the 1990s.

The collection features ,local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants as well as stories which were making the news headlines. The photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called the town home back in the day. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson archive whose collection is housed photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Part of the memorial to Morley cyclist Beryl Burton OBE in Beryl Burton Gardens. Pictured in October 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Andrew Ainslie, known to colleagues as Zippy, who was signing off after 25 years service with West Yorkshire Fire Service as a firefighter at Morley Fire Station in April 1998. Photo: Bruce Greer

Queen Street in July 1994. Shops in focus are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Queen Street from its junction with Hope Street at the entrance to Morley Market pictured in July 1995. By this time the street had become pedestrianised but work had not yet started on the changes that later took place. There is a little evidence of improvements to the Town Hall beginning in preparation for the centenary of its opening on 16th October 1995. The shops shown here include Watson's (confectioners), Granada (TV Rental), Lawton's (greengrocers), the Children's Society Shop, Sheard's (pharmacist), the four shops of the Town Hall Buildings, the Town Hall and Lloyd's Bank. An advert by the market suggests that Kwik Save will open by Springtime 1996. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

The start of pedestrianisation of Queen Street between The Town Hall and the Fountain in July 1995 brought chaos to the buses in the centre of Morley. Here, at the junction of Wellington Street and Queen Street, four buses can be seen. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

August 1999 and in focus is Fountain Junction, from South Queen Street with Fountain Street on the left, Queen Street up ahead and High Street to the right. Pizza Hut is seen on the corner on the left, and the Fountain Inn and Benefactory (Khalid Fashions and Faces Hair and Beauty Salon) in the centre. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

