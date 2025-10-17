Malleable photos take you back to Morley in the 1990s

1. Morley in the 1990s
Part of the memorial to Morley cyclist Beryl Burton OBE in Beryl Burton Gardens. Pictured in October 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Morley in the 1990s
Andrew Ainslie, known to colleagues as Zippy, who was signing off after 25 years service with West Yorkshire Fire Service as a firefighter at Morley Fire Station in April 1998. Photo: Bruce Greer
3. Morley in the 1990s
Queen Street in July 1994. Shops in focus are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in the 1990s
Queen Street from its junction with Hope Street at the entrance to Morley Market pictured in July 1995. By this time the street had become pedestrianised but work had not yet started on the changes that later took place. There is a little evidence of improvements to the Town Hall beginning in preparation for the centenary of its opening on 16th October 1995. The shops shown here include Watson's (confectioners), Granada (TV Rental), Lawton's (greengrocers), the Children's Society Shop, Sheard's (pharmacist), the four shops of the Town Hall Buildings, the Town Hall and Lloyd's Bank. An advert by the market suggests that Kwik Save will open by Springtime 1996. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in the 1990s
The start of pedestrianisation of Queen Street between The Town Hall and the Fountain in July 1995 brought chaos to the buses in the centre of Morley. Here, at the junction of Wellington Street and Queen Street, four buses can be seen. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley in the 1990s
August 1999 and in focus is Fountain Junction, from South Queen Street with Fountain Street on the left, Queen Street up ahead and High Street to the right. Pizza Hut is seen on the corner on the left, and the Fountain Inn and Benefactory (Khalid Fashions and Faces Hair and Beauty Salon) in the centre. Photo: David Atkinson Archive