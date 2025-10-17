Malleable photos take you back to Morley in the 1990s

4 . Morley in the 1990s

Queen Street from its junction with Hope Street at the entrance to Morley Market pictured in July 1995. By this time the street had become pedestrianised but work had not yet started on the changes that later took place. There is a little evidence of improvements to the Town Hall beginning in preparation for the centenary of its opening on 16th October 1995. The shops shown here include Watson's (confectioners), Granada (TV Rental), Lawton's (greengrocers), the Children's Society Shop, Sheard's (pharmacist), the four shops of the Town Hall Buildings, the Town Hall and Lloyd's Bank. An advert by the market suggests that Kwik Save will open by Springtime 1996. Photo: David Atkinson Archive