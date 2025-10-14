Ronnie the Rhino was in a jam as he helped re-launch LA Bowl on Sweet Street in October 1998. This photo is one of 22 plucked from the YEP archive charting the 31 days in the life of your Leeds and its residents. It was a month which also featured Leeds Art Gallery offering to loan art to the public, parents and children from a closure threatened primary school handed in a petition to educations chiefs and the siting of a new zebra crossing causing controversy in a city suburb. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia