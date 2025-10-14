Madcap photos take you back to Leeds in October 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the month that a much loved mascot was living life in the fast lane.

Ronnie the Rhino was in a jam as he helped re-launch LA Bowl on Sweet Street in October 1998. This photo is one of 22 plucked from the YEP archive charting the 31 days in the life of your Leeds and its residents. It was a month which also featured Leeds Art Gallery offering to loan art to the public, parents and children from a closure threatened primary school handed in a petition to educations chiefs and the siting of a new zebra crossing causing controversy in a city suburb. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Ronnie the Rhino drives one of the new dodgem cars at the official re-launch of the LA Bowl on Sweet Street.

1. Holbeck

Ronnie the Rhino drives one of the new dodgem cars at the official re-launch of the LA Bowl on Sweet Street. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Fred Booth, left, general manager of Barcelona nightclub with his staff who are handing out donor cards.

2. Birstall

Fred Booth, left, general manager of Barcelona nightclub with his staff who are handing out donor cards.

Photo Sales
Emmerdale star Glenda McKay with children from Cottingley Primary at the launch of the Children's Video Festival at the ABC cinema.

3. Leeds city centre

Emmerdale star Glenda McKay with children from Cottingley Primary at the launch of the Children's Video Festival at the ABC cinema. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Nine girls from Allerton High School were chosen for the West Yorkshire County Netball team. Pictured, from left, are Natalie Rhodes, Kate Metcalf, Kelly Rhodes, Katherine Maw, Sarah Moore, Ruth Cockerill, Laura Ellis, Marie Maw and Janine Murphy.

4. Alwoodley

Nine girls from Allerton High School were chosen for the West Yorkshire County Netball team. Pictured, from left, are Natalie Rhodes, Kate Metcalf, Kelly Rhodes, Katherine Maw, Sarah Moore, Ruth Cockerill, Laura Ellis, Marie Maw and Janine Murphy. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Twins Richard Trenam and Thomas Trenam, right from Cardinal Heenan Roman Catholic High School were awarded Junior Black Belt status - the highest level possible for a junior. They are pictured in training with their instructor Gary Donoughue of the Yorkshire Judo Association.

5. Meanwood

Twins Richard Trenam and Thomas Trenam, right from Cardinal Heenan Roman Catholic High School were awarded Junior Black Belt status - the highest level possible for a junior. They are pictured in training with their instructor Gary Donoughue of the Yorkshire Judo Association. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Parents and children from closure threatened Cookridge School handed in a petition at Merrion House.

6. Cookridge

Parents and children from closure threatened Cookridge School handed in a petition at Merrion House. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice