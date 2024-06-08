15 loved and lost Leeds restaurants we dearly miss

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Diners are spoilt for choice when its comes to choosing a Leeds restaurant for that special occasion or a romantic meal.

And that's why we feel so heartbroken when one of our favourite eateries suddenly shuts down. Here are Leeds restaurants we truly loved before their untimely closures. These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of foodies who will remember these restaurants from back in the day. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A freshly made small white loaf with parmesan butter, spanish ham (jabugo) butter and seasoned butter.

1. Loved and lost Leeds restaurants

A freshly made small white loaf with parmesan butter, spanish ham (jabugo) butter and seasoned butter. Photo: Emma Nichols

TV chef James Martins Clarence Dock location was the perfect place to fill your stomach after a peaceful canal walk.

2. The Leeds Kitchen

TV chef James Martins Clarence Dock location was the perfect place to fill your stomach after a peaceful canal walk. Photo: YN

Macys Headingley site has since been taken over by Reds True BBQ, but back in the day, the humble grill restaurant was the perfect place for a proper meat feast.

3. Macy's Grill

Macys Headingley site has since been taken over by Reds True BBQ, but back in the day, the humble grill restaurant was the perfect place for a proper meat feast. Photo: James Hardisty

A Leeds institution which welcomed diners for 27 years before its sad demise.

4. Brasserie Forty 4, 44 The Calls

A Leeds institution which welcomed diners for 27 years before its sad demise. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Crisp table linen and fresh flowers give Rascasse the feel of something special. The brainchild of Simon Gueller, the chef who earned the restaurant its enviable name.

5. Rascasse, Water Lane

Crisp table linen and fresh flowers give Rascasse the feel of something special. The brainchild of Simon Gueller, the chef who earned the restaurant its enviable name. Photo: YPN

Do you remember this restaurant tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street? It aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep.

6. La Grillade

Do you remember this restaurant tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street? It aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep. Photo: YPN

