34 loved and lost Leeds pubs that live long in the memory

They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging. Time may have been called on these watering holes but we hope these photos provide a trip down memory lane for generations of revellers who enjoyed a pint or two back in the day. Which was your favourite? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia