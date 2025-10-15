Lost photos take you back to Scarborough in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

What do donkeys get for their lunch in Scarborough?

Half an hour like they do at Blackpool. Anyway enough of the jokes, this fabulous photo is one of 34 charting a decade in the life of the seaside resort in the 1950s. The gallery turns the spotlight on a range of landmarks including Peasholm Park and Oliver’s Mount as well as the harbour and attractions. News stories making the local headlines are also featured including a focus on a new lifeboat. The long lost photos, plucked from YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of both residents and visitors. READ MORE: 31 sun-drenched photos take you back to Scarborough in the 1960s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Scarborough in the 1950s

What do donkeys get for their lunch in Scarborough? Half an hour like they do at Blackpool. | YPN Photo: YPN

Waves foamed 40 to 50 ft into the air over Marine Drive in February 1958.

2. Scarborough in the 1950s

Waves foamed 40 to 50 ft into the air over Marine Drive in February 1958. | YPN Photo: YPN

Peasholm Park in the 1950s.

3. Scarborough, in the 1950s

Peasholm Park in the 1950s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Aquarium ship The Hispaniola enters Scarborough Harbour in June 1950. It was converted to an old time whaler in 1954 for the film "Moby Dick" starring Gregory Peck.

4. Scarborough in the 1950s

Aquarium ship The Hispaniola enters Scarborough Harbour in June 1950. It was converted to an old time whaler in 1954 for the film "Moby Dick" starring Gregory Peck. | YPN

Tennis star Fred Perry in action in the town in August 1950.

5. Scarborough in the 1950s

Tennis star Fred Perry in action in the town in August 1950. | YPN Photo: YPN

Westborough in the 1950s.

6. Scarborough in the 1950s

Westborough in the 1950s. | Scarborough Evening News Photo: Scarborough Evening News

