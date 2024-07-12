31 sun-drenched photos take you back to Scarborough in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
These wonderful photos put the super into Scarborough celebrating a decade in the life of the seaside resort.

They turn back the clock to the 1960s and showcase life around the town using photos powered by the YEP archive. The beaches of South Bay and North Bay are featured as well as other landmarks including Peasholm Park and The Spa. Also in focus are the harbour and the resort's proud links to cricket and the fishing industry. The town’s shops and nearby villages are also included away from the tourist hotspots, amusements and kiss me quick hats. Wish you were here? READ MORE: 29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Bursting at the seams - a packed beach at South Bay in May 1966.

Westborough in the early 1960s showing the County Hotel. Photo: Scarborough Evening News

Westborough in the early 1960s showing the County Hotel.

Some of the herring boats in Scarborough Harbour pictured in 1967. Photo: YPN

Some of the herring boats in Scarborough Harbour pictured in 1967.

A cold day at the beach in September 1968. Photo: YPN

A cold day at the beach in September 1968.

A cold day at the beach in September 1968. Photo: YPN

August 1964 and John Hutton (right) is welcomed on arrival at Scarborough cricket ground by Yorkshire Colts skipper Robin Feather. In the centre is coach Arthur Mitchell.

A Harbour view from August 1963. Photo: YPN

A Harbour view from August 1963.

A Harbour view from August 1963. Photo: YPN

