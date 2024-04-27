33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1990s

It was the decade during which Leeds Bradford Airport became a gateway to the world.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of holidaymakers who used the airport as a springboard to a well earned break back in the 1990s. The gallery, powered using photos from the YEP archive, also features some familiar sporting faces, fundraising and news stories from back in the day.

Leaving on a jet plane. Holidaymakers check-in for a flight to Palma in June 1996.

Leaving on a jet plane. Holidaymakers check-in for a flight to Palma in June 1996. Photo: YPN

An aerial view of the airport from August 1998.

An aerial view of the airport from August 1998. Photo: James Hardisty

Safe landing. A jet makes a dusk approach in June 1993.

Safe landing. A jet makes a dusk approach in June 1993. Photo: YPN

Passengers disembark Concorde in May 1995.

Passengers disembark Concorde in May 1995. Photo: YPN

The Red Arrows touched down in July `1998.

The Red Arrows touched down in July `1998. Photo: James Hardisty

Have you spotted the light aircraft in the air? Pictured in December 1990.

Have you spotted the light aircraft in the air? Pictured in December 1990. Photo: YPN

