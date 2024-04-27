33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of holidaymakers who used the airport as a springboard to a well earned break back in the 1990s. The gallery, powered using photos from the YEP archive, also features some familiar sporting faces, fundraising and news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1980s LOVE ;LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails