Leeds United’s Elland Road home is among a number of historic football grounds past and present brought to life by paint for a new book.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage

Paul Town’s first book, The Man Who Paints Football, features more than 100 artworks inspired by football clubs’ homes and scenes from ‘the beautiful game’ recreated by the Yorkshire artist.

The new book’s focus spans the length and breadth of the footballing nation through time and features a foreword from celebrated sports commentator John Helm.

Several artworks of Elland Road feature alongside artworks of other world-famous homes of football through time including Hampden Park, Highbury and Wembley.

The changing shirts of Leeds United. | Paul Town

Amongst the Elland Road paintings featured are a number of iconic scenes and personal references. This includes views from outside the ground, the Admiral brand, the unique floodlights synonymous with the Whites, famous matches and the changing shirts of the club through the years.

Paul Town said: “My love for football, and in particular my love for football grounds, began as a young child. Over the past decade I have been able to turn my passion into my profession and this first book provides an insight into both a lost world of football and my journey as an artist.”

A view inside Elland Road by Paul Town. | Paul Town

The Man Who Paints Football by Paul Town, priced £19.99, is published by Heritage Unlocked and is available from bookshops, galleries, online retailers and from the publishers’ website at: www.heritageunlocked.com/shop/themanwhopaintsfootball