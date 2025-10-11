Leeds United fans relive European Cup Final heartache at world premiere of Paris 75

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 11:25 BST
Film fans and football supporters came together for the world premiere of a new documentary charting Leeds United’s European Cup final heartbreak in 1975.

Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget, directed by Harvey Marcus, revisits the controversial final in which Leeds United were defeated 2–0 by Bayern Munich.

The painful result followed a string of highly contentious refereeing decisions, in a match that to this day remains one of the most debated in football history.

Hosted at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds the gala event drew hundreds of passionate fans, with scarves and vintage shirts proudly on display.

Many of those in attendance, born long after the match was played, experienced the anguish for the first time, with groans echoing around the cinema as clips from the match showed on screen.

The evening began with a pre-film “warm-up” featuring a live performance from Leeds’ Bhangra star Jinder Jade, getting the crowd on their feet.

That was followed by a rare opportunity for fans to be photographed with the original shirt worn by club legend Peter Lorimer in the 1975 final.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It was fantastic to host the world premiere of PARIS 75 in Leeds. The atmosphere showed just how much this story still resonates with the city and the club’s fans.

“The documentary doesn’t just revisit the events of the 1975 final, it captures all the emotions, from the passion to the ultimate disappointment.

“Seeing it all play out on the big screen alongside fans who lived it and also those experiencing it for the first time was as exciting as it was heartbreaking.”

Paris 75 gala screening at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds.placeholder image
Paris 75 gala screening at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds. | Third Party

Screenings of PARIS 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget are now showing at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds.

For more details and to book tickets, visit http://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000029173-paris-75-the-european-cup-final-football-tried-to-forget/.

