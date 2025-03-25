Leeds Town Hall and a meaningless Latin motto

It proved to a meaningless Latin motto which left Leeds City Council chiefs red-faced.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Town Hall ended up sporting a rather large error along with its new refurbished interior in the spring of 1979.

The well-known motto Deo, Regi, Patriae (God, Kind and Country) appeared on buildings throughout the country including the city centre landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head of the music department at Huddersfield Polytechnic , Arthur Jacobs, spotted that a large-lettered inscription on the redecorated wall read : Deo, Regi, Patrier.

The meaningless Latin motto. | YPN

The discovery prompted officials to admit they had miscopied the Latin motto leaving it meaningless.

Elsewhere the motto seen in the newly-decorated Victoria Hall - ‘Industry overcomes all things’ - had proved unintentionally apt.

For 14 months renovation work had been compressed into half that time to enable the Leeds Musical Festival to open its orchestral programme in the Town Hall on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council's contract manager Herbert Wilkinson pictured, right, with site agent Michael Benn. | YPN

The BBC orchestra and Norman La Mar had long been booked to give a concert at the end of May 1979.

But the closure of the Town Hall’s Victoria Hall since October 1978 owing to falling plaster from the roof presented the festival organisers with a problem.

The hall would be ready but it had taken a team of workmen seven months, working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, plus night shifts.