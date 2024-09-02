34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1978

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos aim to make a splash as they celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1978 and start with a view from inside of Leeds International Pool with youngsters taking the plunge. Other city centre landmarks are also featured in this round up of memories as well as those from around the suburbs including Armley, Headingley, Burley, Woodhouse, Pudsey, Halton and even Leeds United. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A panoramic view of the main pool from January 1978.

1. Leeds city centre

A panoramic view of the main pool from January 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Driver Bill Addy at the controls of a train on the Leeds to Bradford line.

2. Leeds in 1978

Driver Bill Addy at the controls of a train on the Leeds to Bradford line. | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Do you recognise in here? It is The Merrion Centre

3. Leeds city centre

Do you recognise in here? It is The Merrion Centre | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The shell of Hunslet Church of England Middle School which was destroyed by fire in May 1978.

4. Hunslet

The shell of Hunslet Church of England Middle School which was destroyed by fire in May 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An obstructed sign on Commerical Street in March 1978.

5. Leeds city centre

An obstructed sign on Commerical Street in March 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane.

6. Pudsey

Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. | John M. Garnett Photo: John M. Garnett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.