These pubs all have one thing in common - they were Tetley's houses, serving up a pint and a warm welcome to generations of drinkers throughout a decade of change. The photos, fplucked from the YEP archiv, feature watering holes in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Armley, Wortley, Gipton, Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Seacroft all featured. READ MORE: 26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 Tetley's Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1970s
These photos turn back the clock to the 1970s and raise a glass to the brewery that served a city.
