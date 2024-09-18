21 Tetley's Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1970s

These photos turn back the clock to the 1970s and raise a glass to the brewery that served a city.

These pubs all have one thing in common - they were Tetley's houses, serving up a pint and a warm welcome to generations of drinkers throughout a decade of change. The photos, fplucked from the YEP archiv, feature watering holes in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Armley, Wortley, Gipton, Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Seacroft all featured. READ MORE: 26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Leeds Arms on West Street at Westgate was demolished to make way for the inner ring road.

1. Leeds city centre

The Leeds Arms on West Street at Westgate was demolished to make way for the inner ring road. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Crown on Ivegate pictured in September 1973.

2. Yeadon

The Crown on Ivegate pictured in September 1973.

The Sportsman in August 1970.

3. Burmantofts

The Sportsman in August 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Horse & Groom in Lower Wortley in May 1970.

4. Wortley

The Horse & Groom in Lower Wortley in May 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Brick pictured in September 1972.

5. Wortley

The Brick pictured in September 1972.

The Staging Post in August 1970.

6. Whinmoor

The Staging Post in August 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

