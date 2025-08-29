Roundhay Park Leeds: 7 of the greatest gigs ever at famous site set to become one of UK's biggest venues

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:52 BST

These photos capture the excitement at seven of the greatest ever concerts to grace Leeds’ famous Roundhay Park venue.

Ecstatic fans are pictured watching their musical heroes, as some of the world’s greatest live acts strut their stuff on stage.

We’re taking a look back at these legendary gigs from the 80s and 90s right up to 2019, after a huge expansion for the venue was approved.

The go-ahead has been given to increase the capacity for live shows in the park from 19,000 to 69,999, making it one of the UK’s biggest outdoor music venues.

These retro photos take you back to unforgettable performances by global stars at the top of their game, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2.

We’re sharing these memorable images as excitement builds about which bands or singers will be next to make history at the special venue.

Will the likes of Ed Sheeran or Robbie Williams make a triumphant return, or will one of the exciting crop of new talent seize the opportunity to perform there?

What do you think is the best gig ever at Roundhay Park, and who would you most like to see in concert there?

Fans at the Michael Jackson concert at Leeds[ Roundhay Park on August 29, 1988

1. Huge crowds

Fans at the Michael Jackson concert at Leeds[ Roundhay Park on August 29, 1988 | YPN

Photo Sales
Fans pour in to see Bruce Springsteen in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 7, 1985

2. Excitement builds

Fans pour in to see Bruce Springsteen in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 7, 1985 | YPN

Photo Sales
Fans at the U2 concert in Leeds' Roundhay Park in 1993

3. Beautiful Day

Fans at the U2 concert in Leeds' Roundhay Park in 1993 | YPN

Photo Sales
The Rolling Stones in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 25, 1982

4. Stones

The Rolling Stones in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 25, 1982 | YPN

Photo Sales
Fans queue in the rain for the Ed Sheeran concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 16, 2019

5. Braving the rain

Fans queue in the rain for the Ed Sheeran concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 16, 2019 | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Robbie Williams fans queue to get into Leeds' Roundhay Park to see him perform on September 8, 2006

6. Big queue

Robbie Williams fans queue to get into Leeds' Roundhay Park to see him perform on September 8, 2006 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Roundhay ParkLeedsMusicNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice