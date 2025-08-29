Ecstatic fans are pictured watching their musical heroes, as some of the world’s greatest live acts strut their stuff on stage.

We’re taking a look back at these legendary gigs from the 80s and 90s right up to 2019, after a huge expansion for the venue was approved.

The go-ahead has been given to increase the capacity for live shows in the park from 19,000 to 69,999, making it one of the UK’s biggest outdoor music venues.

These retro photos take you back to unforgettable performances by global stars at the top of their game, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2.

We’re sharing these memorable images as excitement builds about which bands or singers will be next to make history at the special venue.

Will the likes of Ed Sheeran or Robbie Williams make a triumphant return, or will one of the exciting crop of new talent seize the opportunity to perform there?

What do you think is the best gig ever at Roundhay Park, and who would you most like to see in concert there?

1 . Huge crowds Fans at the Michael Jackson concert at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 29, 1988

2 . Excitement builds Fans pour in to see Bruce Springsteen in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 7, 1985

3 . Beautiful Day Fans at the U2 concert in Leeds' Roundhay Park in 1993

4 . Stones The Rolling Stones in concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 25, 1982

5 . Braving the rain Fans queue in the rain for the Ed Sheeran concert at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on July 16, 2019