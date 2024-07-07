14 lip-licking photos of restaurants around Leeds you may remember from the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

These photos are sure to leave a generation of diners licking their lips.

These photos are sure to leave a generation of diners licking their lips. These memories showcase a wide range of restaurants across the city's suburbs who served up a dining experience to remember during the 1980s. They feature eateries from all four corners of Leeds who offered different flavours of cuisine to suit all palettes and budgets. Which one do you remember the most?

Unpretentious, homely even and small, this little eating place with a Caribbean flavour served up good value. Glenn's restaurant on Dewsbury Road built up a culinary following. Pictured in March 1985.

1. Beeston

Unpretentious, homely even and small, this little eating place with a Caribbean flavour served up good value. Glenn's restaurant on Dewsbury Road built up a culinary following. Pictured in March 1985.

The Allerton on Nursery Lane was proud to boast a full book for Christmas 1982. Weddings, banquets, dinners and luncheons all featured on its culinary curriculum and even the traditional British sing-song was included.

2. Alwoodley

The Allerton on Nursery Lane was proud to boast a full book for Christmas 1982. Weddings, banquets, dinners and luncheons all featured on its culinary curriculum and even the traditional British sing-song was included.

The Embassy restaurant on Roundhay Road offered 'really good food'. Pictured in October 1982.

3. Roundhay

The Embassy restaurant on Roundhay Road offered 'really good food'. Pictured in October 1982.

Woodhouse Lane was were you found Strawberryfields Bistro whose aim was to serve up good food at reasonable prices. Pictured in September 1984.

4. Woodhouse

Woodhouse Lane was were you found Strawberryfields Bistro whose aim was to serve up good food at reasonable prices. Pictured in September 1984.

Le Mangeoir restaurant on Otley Road was a satellite of the successful La Mange Tout in Harrogate and served up the ambience and cookery of a provisional French eaterie. Pictured in September 1936.

5. Adel

Le Mangeoir restaurant on Otley Road was a satellite of the successful La Mange Tout in Harrogate and served up the ambience and cookery of a provisional French eaterie. Pictured in September 1936.

The Regent Chinese restaurant on Harrogate Road boasted 155 named dishes on its menu. And if the choice was not big enough diners were invited to ask for any other Chinese dish which was not mentioned. Pictured in July 1984.

6. Chapel Allerton

The Regent Chinese restaurant on Harrogate Road boasted 155 named dishes on its menu. And if the choice was not big enough diners were invited to ask for any other Chinese dish which was not mentioned. Pictured in July 1984.

