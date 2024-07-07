1. Beeston
Unpretentious, homely even and small, this little eating place with a Caribbean flavour served up good value. Glenn's restaurant on Dewsbury Road built up a culinary following. Pictured in March 1985. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. Alwoodley
The Allerton on Nursery Lane was proud to boast a full book for Christmas 1982. Weddings, banquets, dinners and luncheons all featured on its culinary curriculum and even the traditional British sing-song was included. | YPNPhoto: YPN
3. Roundhay
The Embassy restaurant on Roundhay Road offered 'really good food'. Pictured in October 1982. | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. Woodhouse
Woodhouse Lane was were you found Strawberryfields Bistro whose aim was to serve up good food at reasonable prices. Pictured in September 1984. | YPNPhoto: YPN
5. Adel
Le Mangeoir restaurant on Otley Road was a satellite of the successful La Mange Tout in Harrogate and served up the ambience and cookery of a provisional French eaterie. Pictured in September 1936. | YPNPhoto: YPN
6. Chapel Allerton
The Regent Chinese restaurant on Harrogate Road boasted 155 named dishes on its menu. And if the choice was not big enough diners were invited to ask for any other Chinese dish which was not mentioned. Pictured in July 1984. | YPNPhoto: YPN
