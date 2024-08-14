18 Leeds pubs you may remember from the early 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos provide a snapshot of Leeds pub culture at the dawn of the 1990s.

These photos provide a snapshot of Leeds pub culture at the dawn of the 1990s.

They raise a glass to the watering holes which welcomed a generation of drinkers across the city in 1992. Some have closed down while others are still serving today. How many do you remember?

The Highwood on Brackenwood Drive in March 1992.

1. Roundhay

The Highwood on Brackenwood Drive in March 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you drink at The Queens Arms back in the day? Pictured in February 1992.

2. Chapel Allerton

Did you drink at The Queens Arms back in the day? Pictured in February 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Stanhope Hotel at Calverley Bridge pictured in February 1992.

3. Rodley

The Stanhope Hotel at Calverley Bridge pictured in February 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Does this pub look familiar? Inside the Sandford Arms in July 1992.

4. Bramley

Does this pub look familiar? Inside the Sandford Arms in July 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a tipple here - at Shear's Yard - back in the day?

5. Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a tipple here - at Shear's Yard - back in the day? | YPN Photo: YPN

Town Hall Tavern on Westgate pictured in April 1992.

6. Leeds city centre

Town Hall Tavern on Westgate pictured in April 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

