18 Leeds pubs, restaurants, shops and nightclubs your city has loved and lost

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

They are the gems which will be forever remembered by a generation of Leeds folk.

Shops, pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are all featured in this trip down memory lane celebrating the places which will forever hold a special place in the memory for people who called Leeds home down the years. How many do you remember?

Lewis's was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 and served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s.

1. Lewis's

Lewis's was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 and served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN

It was the much-loved venue which became a jewel in the city’s entertainment crown. The Astoria Ballroom will be remembered by generations of dancers, concert-goers, music fans and even wrestling fanatics from back in the day.

2. Astoria

It was the much-loved venue which became a jewel in the city’s entertainment crown. The Astoria Ballroom will be remembered by generations of dancers, concert-goers, music fans and even wrestling fanatics from back in the day. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember dining at Youngmans in Leeds city centre? It was the fish and chip restaurant which boasted more than 100 years of frying history stretching back to 1885. The doors closed for the last time after tea on February 1989 at its home on Queen Victoria Street, off Briggate.

3. Youngmans

Do you remember dining at Youngmans in Leeds city centre? It was the fish and chip restaurant which boasted more than 100 years of frying history stretching back to 1885. The doors closed for the last time after tea on February 1989 at its home on Queen Victoria Street, off Briggate. | YPN Photo: YPN

Vicar Lane Bus Station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents.

4. Vicar Lane Bus Station

Vicar Lane Bus Station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was department store which stood proud among the city's shopping elite. Schofields was held in high esteem by those looking to indulge in a dose of retail therapy. It opened at Victoria Arcade in 1901 in a single shop unit as a "fancy drapers and milliners" with a staff of two before expanding. The Headrow store was rebuilt in 1952 and welcomed generations of shoppers before the end of an era in August 1987.

5. Schofields

It was department store which stood proud among the city's shopping elite. Schofields was held in high esteem by those looking to indulge in a dose of retail therapy. It opened at Victoria Arcade in 1901 in a single shop unit as a "fancy drapers and milliners" with a staff of two before expanding. The Headrow store was rebuilt in 1952 and welcomed generations of shoppers before the end of an era in August 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN

Much-loved fashion giant C&A - known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The Boar Lane store closed in 2001.

6. C&A

Much-loved fashion giant C&A - known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The Boar Lane store closed in 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN

