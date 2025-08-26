5 . Schofields

It was department store which stood proud among the city's shopping elite. Schofields was held in high esteem by those looking to indulge in a dose of retail therapy. It opened at Victoria Arcade in 1901 in a single shop unit as a "fancy drapers and milliners" with a staff of two before expanding. The Headrow store was rebuilt in 1952 and welcomed generations of shoppers before the end of an era in August 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN