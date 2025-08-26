1. Lewis's
Lewis's was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 and served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Astoria
It was the much-loved venue which became a jewel in the city’s entertainment crown. The Astoria Ballroom will be remembered by generations of dancers, concert-goers, music fans and even wrestling fanatics from back in the day. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Youngmans
Do you remember dining at Youngmans in Leeds city centre? It was the fish and chip restaurant which boasted more than 100 years of frying history stretching back to 1885. The doors closed for the last time after tea on February 1989 at its home on Queen Victoria Street, off Briggate. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Vicar Lane Bus Station
Vicar Lane Bus Station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Schofields
It was department store which stood proud among the city's shopping elite. Schofields was held in high esteem by those looking to indulge in a dose of retail therapy. It opened at Victoria Arcade in 1901 in a single shop unit as a "fancy drapers and milliners" with a staff of two before expanding. The Headrow store was rebuilt in 1952 and welcomed generations of shoppers before the end of an era in August 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. C&A
Much-loved fashion giant C&A - known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The Boar Lane store closed in 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN