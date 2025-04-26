Leeds pubs: Memories of the boozers where you had your first drink

These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs where a generation of drinkers enjoyed their first drink.

Your Yorkshire Evening Post asked fans of our facebook page to share memories of the city watering hole where they enjoyed their first tipple (in many cases underage!). Hundreds responded with the pubs they first ventured in and which drink they were served which to this day lives long in the memory. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

"White Hart - Beeston with my boyfriend John (husband). And it was a shandy. Does that count?" - Margaret Kitchen.

1. Old White Hart

"White Hart - Beeston with my boyfriend John (husband). And it was a shandy. Does that count?" - Margaret Kitchen. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner

"Hoagy's in leeds. It was a lager I think" - Crystal Dagless.

2. Hoagy's Bar, Eastgate

"Hoagy's in leeds. It was a lager I think" - Crystal Dagless. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

"The Cross Pipes In Otley aged 15. Clearly under age they told us to buy a soft drink also and if the police came in to deny the alcohol was ours! Was a very long time ago" - Amanda Jane Wilson.

3. The Cross Pipes

"The Cross Pipes In Otley aged 15. Clearly under age they told us to buy a soft drink also and if the police came in to deny the alcohol was ours! Was a very long time ago" - Amanda Jane Wilson. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

"Parnaby Tavern. Martini and lemonade" - Sandra Jane Baird.

4. Parnaby Tavern

"Parnaby Tavern. Martini and lemonade" - Sandra Jane Baird. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

"Pint of bitter in George behind Town Hall. 1973 Fourteen-years-old. Back to St Michael's. Should have stayed in the boozer" - Raymond O'Leary.

5. The George

"Pint of bitter in George behind Town Hall. 1973 Fourteen-years-old. Back to St Michael's. Should have stayed in the boozer" - Raymond O'Leary. | YPN Photo: YPN

"General Wade. Gin and orange and I was 16. 1978. Happy days x" - Deborah Bowden "General Wade. Worthington E plus a granary ploughman's!" - Paul Handley.

6. The General Wade

"General Wade. Gin and orange and I was 16. 1978. Happy days x" - Deborah Bowden "General Wade. Worthington E plus a granary ploughman's!" - Paul Handley. | YPN Photo: YPN

