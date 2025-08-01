Yorkshire Day 2025: Leeds phrases that don't mean what you think they do

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

It’ll come as no shock to any Leeds resident that from time to time, people from outside our fine city struggle to understand what we are saying.

Ours, the finest of accents, is sometimes something of a struggle for the non-initiated to struggle - but what of the actual words that are ambiguous in meaning? Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of. READ MORE: The story of Leeds Bridewell, the Victorian 'Town Lock Up' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of.

1. Leeds phrases

Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
What you might think it means: A hot drink. What it actually means: An evening meal.

2. Tea

What you might think it means: A hot drink. What it actually means: An evening meal. | Getty Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
What you might think it means: A warm season that last from May until September, sometimes October. What it actually means: Four days in August when its not that windy.

3. Summer

What you might think it means: A warm season that last from May until September, sometimes October. What it actually means: Four days in August when its not that windy. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
What you might think it means: A vast appropriation of water. What it actually means: To play. Are you lakin tomorrow?

4. Lake

What you might think it means: A vast appropriation of water. What it actually means: To play. Are you lakin tomorrow? | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
What you might think it means: An evening meal. What it actually means: An afternoon meal.

5. Dinner

What you might think it means: An evening meal. What it actually means: An afternoon meal. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran

Photo Sales
What you might think it means: A river in Paris. What it actually means: You. Hows thissen?

6. Thissen

What you might think it means: A river in Paris. What it actually means: You. Hows thissen? | Getty Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice