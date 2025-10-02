Leeds nostalgia: On the buses in the 1950s

Does this photo bring back memories of life on the buses in Leeds back in the day?

For those with an eye for detail it is a Leyland Titan/Roe 206, double decker bus registration UUA 206 pictured in 1956.

It is pictured turning from Albion Street onto Boar Lane.

PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The destination of the bus was Leeds Bus Station via Stanningley Road and Armley Road in west Leeds.

It had been diverted from City Square when tram tracks were being lifted.

To the left of Albion Street, the shop fronts with canopies were various departments of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society.

