22 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1956

6 . Leeds city centre in 1956

Park Square North in May 1956. Number 35 Park Square was once the home of Margaret, the daughter of Matthew Murray, and her husband Richard Jackson. Matthew Murray founded the firm of Fenton, Murray and Jackson but due to bankruptcy of the firm an auction was held in the June of 1844 advertising the sale of "the rare and costly furniture and household effects" of number 35 Park Square. Listed in the sale were items such as a nearly new Phaeton coach, a rosewood cabinet piano and other rosewood furniture. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net