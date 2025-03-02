23 Leeds nightclubs that we have loved and lost

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

These loved and lost Leeds nightspots are sure to evoke memories for generations of dancefloor movers and shakers.

They take a whistle stop tour to remember and reminisce those city nightspots you called home (on a weekend at least!) and aim to spark happy if not hazy memories among generations of revellers. The nightclubs have been have been brought to life thanks to photos mainly from the YEP archive. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Dating, dancing and cavorting. This legendary Vicar Lane venue will be remembered by generations of revellers.

1. Brannigans

Dating, dancing and cavorting. This legendary Vicar Lane venue will be remembered by generations of revellers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions.

2. Tiffany's

Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her.

3. Ritzy

Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate

4. Leeds Pentagon

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.

5. Cinderella Rockerfellas

Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The downstairs section of nightclub Upstairs Downstairs at Armley in west Leeds. Pictured in April 1977.

6. Upstairs Downstairs

The downstairs section of nightclub Upstairs Downstairs at Armley in west Leeds. Pictured in April 1977. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice