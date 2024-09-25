Leeds news: 16 of the most talked about YEP front pages from down the decades

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:38 BST

Read all about it!

Your Yorkshire Evening Post has been delivering Leeds news you can trust since 1890. During that time we have delivered the very best in news and sport for Leeds and beyond as these historic front pages from down the decades showcase.

'It's Ours!' - the picture that says 'We are the Champions'. The front page from when Leeds United were crowned First Division champions in May 1992.

April 15 1912. First reports. The full sinking was not confirmed.

'Kennedy critical after shooting' read the front page headline on Wednesday, June 5, 1969.

The Royal Wedding of Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday, November 20, 1947.

This front page rewinds to May 6, 1944 with the headline 'Dam-burst threat to Germans'

January 22, 1901 and the front page reported on the death of Queen Victoria.

