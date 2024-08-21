The 1890s saw your YEP established, Leeds granted city status, the world's first film was shot in Leeds by Louis Le Prince, and Headingley, the first Leeds golf club was founded. The decade also witnessed the first overhead electric trams in Europe running from Sheepscar to Roundhay, as well as the first motoring offence prosecution in the city. Enjoy these photos, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, which showcase life across Leeds. READ MORE: Fantastic photos show life in Leeds during the 1910s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Melbourne Street, from North Street, during demolition of buildings at this end of the street as part of improvements to the area. A line of children in period dress pose for the camera. Pictured in April 1897. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Roundhay Park
This view shows Barran's Drinking Fountain at Roundhay Park which was presented to the park by Sir John Barran Bart, the former mayor of Leeds. Twenty taps supplied the water each with a bronze drinking cup attached. Pictured in 1892. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Black Swan Yard in the city centre and part of North Street Improvement Area, now part of Vicar Lane. On the left houses, some with basements, access down steps from pavement. Railings act as barriers to open area. Pictured in October 1898 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Smithfield Hotel on North Street. The named derived from the fact that it was opposite the Smithfield meat market, the site of which became Lovell Park. The hotel closed in the early 1900s. Pictured in April 1897. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Nelson Street was situated parallel to Union Street. A small group of people are at the end of the street. One boy is holding a porters' wheels. Pictured in October 1898. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
A view along the length of excavations of old cellars in Aire Street, showing piping being laid, workman standing at edge of trench and workman's hut. Also in view is the premises of Rhodes and North. Pictured in May 1899. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
