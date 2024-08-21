The 1890s saw your YEP established, Leeds granted city status, the world's first film was shot in Leeds by Louis Le Prince, and Headingley, the first Leeds golf club was founded. The decade also witnessed the first overhead electric trams in Europe running from Sheepscar to Roundhay, as well as the first motoring offence prosecution in the city. Enjoy these photos, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, which showcase life across Leeds. READ MORE: Fantastic photos show life in Leeds during the 1910s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia