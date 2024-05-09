The rise and and fall of the Leeds landmark voted the city's ugliest building

The Norwich Union building was viewed by many as a brutalist eyesore among generations of people. It opened on March 20, 1967 and replaced the Victorian Standard Life Assurance building, The new and imposing structure was voted one of Britain's ugliest buildings before being demolished in 1995. These images, telling the story of its rise and fall, are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails