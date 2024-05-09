The rise and and fall of the Leeds landmark voted the city's ugliest building

Published 9th May 2024

It was a much-maligned infamous landmark voted the ugliest building in Leeds and beyond.

The Norwich Union building was viewed by many as a brutalist eyesore among generations of people. It opened on March 20, 1967 and replaced the Victorian Standard Life Assurance building, The new and imposing structure was voted one of Britain's ugliest buildings before being demolished in 1995. These images, telling the story of its rise and fall, are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

The 1901 Norwich Union Building which was replaced by a modern block in 1967. To the right of the building is Park Row and at the right edge is Priestley Hall, dating from 1858/9 and built to designs by George Corson.

The 1901 Norwich Union Building which was replaced by a modern block in 1967. To the right of the building is Park Row and at the right edge is Priestley Hall, dating from 1858/9 and built to designs by George Corson. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The construction of the Norwich Union building at number 1 City Square circa 1966.

The construction of the Norwich Union building at number 1 City Square circa 1966. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Norwich Union Insurance Group Building at no.1 City Square pictured circa 1970 to 1973.

The Norwich Union Insurance Group Building at no.1 City Square pictured circa 1970 to 1973. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The building pictured in June 1967. City Square can be seen in the foreground with one of Alfred Drury's Morn and Even statues visible on the left.

The building pictured in June 1967. City Square can be seen in the foreground with one of Alfred Drury's Morn and Even statues visible on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Norwich Union building in September 1984.

The Norwich Union building in September 1984. Photo: YPN

