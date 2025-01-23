Intriguing photos take you back to Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the decade Kirkgate Market shoppers came in from the cold.

The 1900s witnessed huge change for the much-loved city centre landmark with the re-building of the new covered market hall. John and Joseph Leeming of Halifax won a competition to rebuild the market. It was opened in 1904 at a cost of £80,000 with 18 shops fronting the road. Enjoy these images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the transformation. READ MORE: 45 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The old Kirkgate market hall taken in June 1901 prior to demolition for the re-building of the new covered market hall.

1. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

The old Kirkgate market hall taken in June 1901 prior to demolition for the re-building of the new covered market hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The old market hall surrounded by advertising boards taken prior to demolition in June 1901.. The hall was replaced by a new market hall designed by Leeming and Leeming of Halifax at a cost of £80,000 and opened in July 1st 1904.

2. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

The old market hall surrounded by advertising boards taken prior to demolition in June 1901.. The hall was replaced by a new market hall designed by Leeming and Leeming of Halifax at a cost of £80,000 and opened in July 1st 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The entrance to Kirkgate market hall on Harper Place (off Harper Street). A boy and girl can be seen standing on pavement between entrances. Pictured in September 1901.

3. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

The entrance to Kirkgate market hall on Harper Place (off Harper Street). A boy and girl can be seen standing on pavement between entrances. Pictured in September 1901. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A plate display over the entrance to Kirkgate Market in June 1901.

4. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

A plate display over the entrance to Kirkgate Market in June 1901. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An architects drawing of Plan of Kirkgate Market from September 1909.

5. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

An architects drawing of Plan of Kirkgate Market from September 1909. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Old Kirkgate Market Hall taken prior to demolition for the rebuilding of the new covered market hall.

6. Kirkgate Market in the 1900s

Old Kirkgate Market Hall taken prior to demolition for the rebuilding of the new covered market hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Kirkgate Market
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice