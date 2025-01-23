The 1900s witnessed huge change for the much-loved city centre landmark with the re-building of the new covered market hall. John and Joseph Leeming of Halifax won a competition to rebuild the market. It was opened in 1904 at a cost of £80,000 with 18 shops fronting the road. Enjoy these images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the transformation. READ MORE: 45 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Intriguing photos take you back to Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1900s
It was the decade Kirkgate Market shoppers came in from the cold.
