Leeds in the 1930s: Photo gems put the ace into Adel

1 . Adel in the 1930s

Adel Post Office at the junction of Otley Road and the Crescent, business of Fredrick Sidney Smith. Single storey building extension of adjoining bungalow. A post box is on the left wall. A road sign for 30 mile per hour speed limit is also to the left. Pictured in July 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net