Leeds in the 1930s: Photo gems put the ace into Adel

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

This wonderful collection of photos charts a decade in the life of Adel in the 1930s.

Shops, local landmarks as well as familiar streets are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. The photos highlight a more gentile way of life and provide a fascinating snapshot of life around the village. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 fantastic photos take you back to Adel and Holt Park in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Adel Post Office at the junction of Otley Road and the Crescent, business of Fredrick Sidney Smith. Single storey building extension of adjoining bungalow. A post box is on the left wall. A road sign for 30 mile per hour speed limit is also to the left. Pictured in July 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Barkers Farm, disused railway carriage, being used as a home. There are some hay stacks on the left. A brass bed end is propped against the carriage. Pictured in October 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two shops, situated between Holt Lane and Farrar Lane. On the left number 469, grocers and greengrocers, belonging to a person named Place. On the right Charles Brown, butcher, number 471. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The entrance to a petrol station on Otley Road, the business of Sydney Haithwaite and John Edward Britten. A garage sign for fuel 'Shell, Cleveland, Zip' can be seen. Pictured in October 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two shops on Otley Road, between Holt Lane and Farrar Lane at number 469 Owner Place. Next door number 471 butchers shop, owner Charles Brown. The window display includes two ceramic pigs advertising bacon. A delivery bike with basket is against the window. Pictured in | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Cookridge Gardens, Supply Stores at number 1, The Crescent, Otley Road. Pictured in July 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

