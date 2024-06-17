51 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2002

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

It was a year during which motorists in Leeds were driven to distraction by roundabout signs facing the wrong way.

Scott Hall Road was the scene of the confusion for drivers in 2002. The photo is one of more than 50 charting the year which included the demolition of a pub on the Tetley Brewery site. The round-up includes memories from the city centre as well as the suburbs including Kippax, Beeston, Rodley, Middleton and Halton are all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Signs on the roundabout at the top of Scott Hall Road which were facing the wrong way.

1. Moortown

Signs on the roundabout at the top of Scott Hall Road which were facing the wrong way. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Duke of William public house was being demolished at Tetley's Brewery in May 2002.

2. Hunslet

The Duke of William public house was being demolished at Tetley's Brewery in May 2002. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Enjoy these Leeds memories from 2002.

3. Leeds in 2002

Enjoy these Leeds memories from 2002. | jpimedia

Photo Sales
A train derailed near Leeds City Station in January 2002.

4. Leeds city centre

A train derailed near Leeds City Station in January 2002. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Pupils from Merlyn Rees High School put the finishing touches to a dance routine ahead of the launch of the new South Leeds Arts College in January 2002.

5. Middleton

Pupils from Merlyn Rees High School put the finishing touches to a dance routine ahead of the launch of the new South Leeds Arts College in January 2002. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
January 2002 and Look North weatherman Paul Hudson launched a consultation at Leeds Town Hall for a new museum in the city centre.

6. Leeds city centre

January 2002 and Look North weatherman Paul Hudson launched a consultation at Leeds Town Hall for a new museum in the city centre. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.