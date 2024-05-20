38 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1998

He's the tireless charity fundraiser who will forever have a place in the hearts of a generation of Leeds city centre shoppers.

This photo of Danny Freeman was taken at his pitch outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre in 1998. It’s one of 38 gems charting the 12 months in life of your Leeds and its residents. It was a year which provided its fair share of ups and downs as well as change and challenges. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to prove a talking point for those who called Leeds home at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Danny Freeman pictured fundraising outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre in October 1998.

1. Leeds city centre

Danny Freeman pictured fundraising outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre in October 1998. Photo: YPN

One of the most iconic YEP photos of the 1990s. This is young India Farmer who was in need of a bone marrow transplant. She was pictured at St James's Hospital in March 1998.

2. Burmantofts

One of the most iconic YEP photos of the 1990s. This is young India Farmer who was in need of a bone marrow transplant. She was pictured at St James's Hospital in March 1998. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The mass of runners in the Race for Life event held at Roundhay Park in May 1998.

3. Roundhay

The mass of runners in the Race for Life event held at Roundhay Park in May 1998. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Est Est Est in city centre pictured in September 1998.

4. Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Est Est Est in city centre pictured in September 1998. Photo: YPN

Coronation Street star Les Battersby spins the tunes at Club Nato in October 1998.

5. Leeds city centre

Coronation Street star Les Battersby spins the tunes at Club Nato in October 1998. Photo: YPN

Publican Ralph Hartley outside the Tap & Spile pub in June 1998 after its permanent close was announced.

6. Leeds city centre

Publican Ralph Hartley outside the Tap & Spile pub in June 1998 after its permanent close was announced. Photo: YPN

