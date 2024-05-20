This photo of Danny Freeman was taken at his pitch outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre in 1998. It’s one of 38 gems charting the 12 months in life of your Leeds and its residents. It was a year which provided its fair share of ups and downs as well as change and challenges. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to prove a talking point for those who called Leeds home at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
38 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1998
He's the tireless charity fundraiser who will forever have a place in the hearts of a generation of Leeds city centre shoppers.
