Methley Terrace was covered with turf for a weekend of community events as part of a protest organised by a neighbourhood action group and Transport 2000 against the hazards of ever-increasing traffic. Elsewhere cafe culture was proving popular and the city's residents enjoyed fun in the sun. Oh, and Leeds United unveiled a new mascot. Enjoy these memories from Leeds in August 1996 - is it a city you remember?
Leeds in 1996: Photo gems from a summer to remember
A normally traffic-choked street in Leeds was closed to motorists to demonstrate how the local environment might be improved.
