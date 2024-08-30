Leeds in 1996: Photo gems from a summer to remember

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

A normally traffic-choked street in Leeds was closed to motorists to demonstrate how the local environment might be improved.

Methley Terrace was covered with turf for a weekend of community events as part of a protest organised by a neighbourhood action group and Transport 2000 against the hazards of ever-increasing traffic. Elsewhere cafe culture was proving popular and the city's residents enjoyed fun in the sun. Oh, and Leeds United unveiled a new mascot. Enjoy these memories from Leeds in August 1996 - is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds in August 1996

A floral display on an embankment of the Leeds Inner Ring Road at the Wellington flyover which was part of the city's entry into the Britain in Bloom competition.

Leeds in August 1996

A floral display on an embankment of the Leeds Inner Ring Road at the Wellington flyover which was part of the city's entry into the Britain in Bloom competition. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Children from Chernobyl who were given a gift of fruit at Leeds wholesale market. From left Olga Markova, Tatyana Malynova, Elena Gorbachova and Tatyana Germanova.

Leeds in August 1996

Children from Chernobyl who were given a gift of fruit at Leeds wholesale market. From left Olga Markova, Tatyana Malynova, Elena Gorbachova and Tatyana Germanova. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

This is what the giant alien spaceship from the film blockbuster Independence Day might look like over Leeds Civic Hall, thanks to computer wizardary. The film was being shown locally up to 16 times a day.

Leeds in August 1996

This is what the giant alien spaceship from the film blockbuster Independence Day might look like over Leeds Civic Hall, thanks to computer wizardary. The film was being shown locally up to 16 times a day. | YPN Photo: YPN

Cafe culture was proving popular in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Indie Joze in the Victoria Quarter.

Leeds in August 1996

Cafe culture was proving popular in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Indie Joze in the Victoria Quarter. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds United unveiled a new club mascot - Ellie the Elephant, pictured here with striker Ian Rush.

Leeds in August 1996

Leeds United unveiled a new club mascot - Ellie the Elephant, pictured here with striker Ian Rush. | YPN Photo: YPN

