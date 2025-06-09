35 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1988

These fantastic photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1980s.

These fantastic photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1980s.

They turn back the clock to 1988, a year which provided its fair share of ups and downs for a city and its residents. City centre landmarks are featured as well as a host of memories from the suburbs with Harehills, Pudsey, Wetherby, Guiseley, Thorner, Roundhay and Sherburn-in-Elmet in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Leeds city centre

Shops at Granary Wharf under the Dark Arches by the canal and railway station. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. York Road

The Melbourne pub was set is to be demolished in August 1988 to make way for a vehicle service centre and restaurant. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Gipton

The Henry Barran Centre was celebrating its Golden anniversary in Jukly 1988. The Lord Mayor, Coun Arthur Vollans is pictured presenting his gift of an ornamental wall-clock to the Centre's management committee. Local people were invited to enjoy a buffet meal at 1938 prices, and take part in fun activities and competitions. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Harehills

A group of women and children celebrating the opening of the Milun Womens' Centre on Hilton Road in December 1988. 'Milun' means 'togetherness' in three languages, Punjabi, Urdu and Bengali. The centre was run by four part-time workers and opened from 10am to 4pm each day. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Morley

Police on duty at the entrance to St. Peter's Crescent, which was directly opposite the entrance to St Peter's Parish Church. It was being visited by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Dr. Robert Runcie) as part of the centenary celebrations of the creation of Wakefield Diocese in 1888. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Seacroft

Members of Seacroft Pensioners Association at Seacroft Library where they had gathered for their weekly meeting in March 1988. On this occasion they had invited Denis Healey MP to dedicate a new banner to be used as part of their campaign for increased pension. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

