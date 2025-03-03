‘The Leeds Approach’ was an £8.5 million scheme to ease congestion and help traffic flow. The plan involved banning vehicles from travelling along The Headrow - except buses. This was 1974 and the main image is one of 34 charting the 12 months in the life of the city. They feature city centre landmarks and Leeds United highlights as well as memories from the city suburbs with Chapeltown, Hunslet, Oulton, Bramley and Hyde Park all in focus. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1974
It was the year a new approach to traffic and travel in Leeds was unveiled to motorists.
