34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1974

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year a new approach to traffic and travel in Leeds was unveiled to motorists.

'The Leeds Approach' was an £8.5 million scheme to ease congestion and help traffic flow. The plan involved banning vehicles from travelling along The Headrow - except buses. This was 1974 and the main image is one of 34 charting the 12 months in the life of the city. They feature city centre landmarks and Leeds United highlights as well as memories from the city suburbs with Chapeltown, Hunslet, Oulton, Bramley and Hyde Park all in focus.

Plans were unveiled to ban vehicles from The Headrow, except buses.

1. Leeds city centre

Plans were unveiled to ban vehicles from The Headrow, except buses. | YPN

Pam Wood, a production assistant to a technical executive in a construction firm, was crowned the first Miss Yorkshire Television.

2. Kirkstall Road

Pam Wood, a production assistant to a technical executive in a construction firm, was crowned the first Miss Yorkshire Television. | YPN

Happy smiles and waves from Women's Circle members on the ferry as they leave Gourock for the trip across to Dunoon. Pictured (centre foreground) is Orrall Hewison with Captain Duncan Munro of the Maid of Cumbrae ferry.

3. Leeds

Happy smiles and waves from Women's Circle members on the ferry as they leave Gourock for the trip across to Dunoon. Pictured (centre foreground) is Orrall Hewison with Captain Duncan Munro of the Maid of Cumbrae ferry. | YPN

This is all that remains of the office effects from a fire which gutted warehouse in Marsh Lane. The men are employees of National Carriers Ltd., who had an office in the building.

4. Holbeck

This is all that remains of the office effects from a fire which gutted warehouse in Marsh Lane. The men are employees of National Carriers Ltd., who had an office in the building. | YPN

This is long serving former Labour MP for Normanton Albert Roberts who boasted he could jump a five bar gate. When your YEP challenged him at his Oulton home he declined as he was nursing a heavy cold.

5. Oulton

This is long serving former Labour MP for Normanton Albert Roberts who boasted he could jump a five bar gate. When your YEP challenged him at his Oulton home he declined as he was nursing a heavy cold. | YPN

General Election votes being counted at Leeds Town Hall. The Labour Party led by Harold Wilson won by the narrowest majority recorded, three seats.

6. Leeds city centre

General Election votes being counted at Leeds Town Hall. The Labour Party led by Harold Wilson won by the narrowest majority recorded, three seats. | YPN

