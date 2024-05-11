They focus on 1909, a year which featured a city building for the future and a gear change in traffic and travel. Lesser known areas of Leeds such as Bank, Leylands and Mabgate are all in focus as well as the city centre and suburbs including Yeadon, Rawdon, Bramley and Woodhouse. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing photos showcase life in Leeds during the 1890s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds city centre
Colour-tinted postcard looking west along Boar Lane from the junction with Briggate. The Trevelyan Temperance Hotel is on the left while Sutton's Mantle Warehouse can be seen on the right. The postcard has a post date of September 6 1909. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
2. Leylands
Workers enjoy a meal break on a construction site in July 1909. A stone breaking machine and cement mixer are in the foreground. At the end of Hope Street on the left are the premises of R. Brewis and Co. drapers of 55 North Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Mounted policeman, no 3, pictured in July 1909. Stables at the back of the old central fire station on Park Street were used by the mounted police section from 1883 until 1972, when the stables were transferred to Temple Newsam. They are now at Carr Gate, Wakefield. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
The front of Kirkgate Market facing onto Vicar Lane, left, and Kirkgate, right). This indooor market was designed by John and Joseph Leeming of Halifax and opened on 1st July 1904. There had been a market on the site since 1826, with the first covered market being opened in 1857. It had undergone various alterations and extensions in the years following, but by the early 20th century a new market building was needed and the Leeming brothers won a competition to design it. This view is from a postcard with a postdate of September 12, 1909. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
5. Mabgate
Thre construction of a roundabout at the junction of Mabgate, Regent Street and Quarry Hill. This was part of the building of New York Road, following the line of Hope Street. This view of the construction site is from Regent Street, looking towards Mabgate. Abraham Salinskys' grocers shop is at number 25 Mabgate. On the opposite side at number 20 Mabgate, Harry Groves barber, next right at 18, Mrs B Hamling, wardrobe dealer. The corner property is that of James Drewery, chemist. Pictured in July 1909. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Quarry Hill
A map of the Quarry Hill area from July 1909. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
