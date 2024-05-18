Before health care became the responsibility of government, local or national, charities made some provision for medical aid. A house of recovery would take in victims of infectious diseases. In the 19th century as population increased, the insanitary overcrowded living conditions contributed to outbreaks of disease. The larger house of recovery seen here - Beckett Street (Hospital) was built in 1846, in what was then a rural area. Patients were brought in were isolated. This photo is one of 15 charting a year in the life of Leeds in 1905, a year which your city was building for the future. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 evocative photos showcase a corner of Leeds which time forgot LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia