61 amazing photos of Leeds high schools in the 1990s

These amazing photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at high school in Leeds during the 1990s.

Published 28th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST

Schools from across all four corners of the city are featured in this gallery of memories which feature hundreds of faces from back in the day. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, bring together the weird, wacky and wonderful as well as sporting joy, fundraising, Ofsted success and school productions. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 59 amazing pictures of Leeds primary schools in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pupils donated their football kits for Africa in April 1999.

1. Mount St Mary's High School

Pupils donated their football kits for Africa in April 1999. Photo: Dabn Oxtoby

Pupil Simone Pritchard keeps a close eye on boy band 98 Degrees during a performance at the school in November 1997.

2. Temple Moor High School

Pupil Simone Pritchard keeps a close eye on boy band 98 Degrees during a performance at the school in November 1997. Photo: James Hardisty

Opera North staff visited the school in February 1998 to help Year 10 music students with their GCSE music studies. Pictured is composer Kate Pearson with the class. At front are Naomi Collinson (flute), Michelle Hilton (keyboards) and Imelda Craig (xylophone).

3. Merlyn Rees Community High School

Opera North staff visited the school in February 1998 to help Year 10 music students with their GCSE music studies. Pictured is composer Kate Pearson with the class. At front are Naomi Collinson (flute), Michelle Hilton (keyboards) and Imelda Craig (xylophone). Photo: YPN

A , Year 10 dance lesson in full swing in .December 1999.

4. Roundhay High School

A , Year 10 dance lesson in full swing in .December 1999. Photo: YPN

Lord Merlyn Rees meets pupils in the art department when he visited to open a new arts, technology and science block in October 1996.

5. Merlyn Rees High School, Middleton

Lord Merlyn Rees meets pupils in the art department when he visited to open a new arts, technology and science block in October 1996. Photo: Roy Fox

Pupils take exams in the school hall while the roof leaks in June 1998..

6. Cardinal Heenan High School, Meanwood

Pupils take exams in the school hall while the roof leaks in June 1998.. Photo: Justin Lloyd

