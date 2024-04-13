59 amazing pictures of Leeds primary schools in the 1990s featuring Teddy Bear Club and Comic Relief

These amazing photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at primary school in Leeds during the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

Schools from across all four corners of the city are featured in this gallery of memories which features hundreds of faces from back in the day. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, bring together the weird, wacky and wonderful as well as retirements, sporting success, fundraising, Ofsted success and school productions. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 49 of the best photo memories of teachers at Leeds schools during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Pupils entertained customers at the city's St Johns Post Office as part of a special competition to celebrate the Millennium in June 1999. Pictured are clarinet player Rachel Covey, acrobat Richard Canning and Nestor Matthews as Charlie Chaplin.

1. Meanwood Primary School

Pupils entertained customers at the city's St Johns Post Office as part of a special competition to celebrate the Millennium in June 1999. Pictured are clarinet player Rachel Covey, acrobat Richard Canning and Nestor Matthews as Charlie Chaplin. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Headteacher Eileen Dixon was retiring in December 1999 after 13 years at the helm

2. Beechwood Primary School.

Headteacher Eileen Dixon was retiring in December 1999 after 13 years at the helm Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds West MP John Battle held a surgery for pupils in November 1998.

3. Raynville Primary School

Leeds West MP John Battle held a surgery for pupils in November 1998. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Headteacher Martin Flannery with Year 1,2 and 4 pupils in the playground in front of the old building in December 1999. They had been awarded £40,000 for a rebuild and were studying in a temporary building while the work was carried out.

4. Mount St Mary's Primary School

Headteacher Martin Flannery with Year 1,2 and 4 pupils in the playground in front of the old building in December 1999. They had been awarded £40,000 for a rebuild and were studying in a temporary building while the work was carried out. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils receive a first night good luck gift from Grand Theatre general manager Warren Smith in December 1999. They were extras in the Northern Ballet Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol.

5. Victoria Primary School

Pupils receive a first night good luck gift from Grand Theatre general manager Warren Smith in December 1999. They were extras in the Northern Ballet Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils collected shoe boxes in aid of the Yorkshire Post Appeal in November 1999. Pictured, from left, are Oliver Jackson, Emily Pickett and Rachel Whitaker.

6. Talbot Primary School

Pupils collected shoe boxes in aid of the Yorkshire Post Appeal in November 1999. Pictured, from left, are Oliver Jackson, Emily Pickett and Rachel Whitaker. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.