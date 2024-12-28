15 hidden gems you'll only know about if you're from Leeds

1. Water taxis at Leeds Dock
Leeds Dock has emerged as a student and visitor hotspot in the city in recent years. It offers water taxis which run every day, on boats Twee & Drie which ferry eager passengers between Granary Wharf and the dock. They run every 15 minutes and cost £3 per person per journey, but are free for children under five and dogs are welcome. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. The Domino Club
Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade, below a barber shop, this underground jazz bar and speakeasy has been a real hit since it opened.
"Probably one of the coolest places and speakeasys I’ve ever been to," one TripAdvisor reviewer said. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bundobust
Indian vegetarian restaurant Bundobust burst onto the Leeds scene in 2014. The venue, on Mill Hill close to Leeds City Station, also offers a wide range of craft ales and beers alongside its extensive and exciting Indian street food menu. Pictured is Gopi Singh, executive chef at Bundobust. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Canal Gardens
Thousands of people visit Tropical World, opposite Roundhay Park's entrance, every year. But adjacent to the attraction is Canal Gardens, a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers, an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings. Entry to the gardens is free to the public. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
5. Yeadon Tarn
While Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn) is just a stone's throw from Leeds Bradford Airport, the tranquil setting and green space are a complete departure from the terminal's hectic atmosphere. The tarn, which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at the nearby airport. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. Springwell Leeds
North Brewing Co, the company behind craft ale staples including North Bar, Further North and Preston, run this21,000 sq ft brewery site just off Buslingthorpe Lane near Sheepscar. Springwell Leeds is open at weekends and features a range of food stalls and an array of craft ale to enjoy inside or out. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
