15 hidden gems you'll only know about if you're from Leeds

1 . Water taxis at Leeds Dock

Leeds Dock has emerged as a student and visitor hotspot in the city in recent years. It offers water taxis which run every day, on boats Twee & Drie which ferry eager passengers between Granary Wharf and the dock. They run every 15 minutes and cost £3 per person per journey, but are free for children under five and dogs are welcome. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe