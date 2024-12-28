15 hidden gems you'll only know about if you're from Leeds

Leeds has a wealth of hidden gems that, all too often, only those who call it home will know about.

Leeds has a wealth of hidden gems that, all too often, only those who call it home will know about.

From underground jazz bars to gardens bursting with vibrant colours and independent cinemas tucked away on side streets your city is full of surprises.

Leeds Dock has emerged as a student and visitor hotspot in the city in recent years. It offers water taxis which run every day, on boats Twee & Drie which ferry eager passengers between Granary Wharf and the dock. They run every 15 minutes and cost £3 per person per journey, but are free for children under five and dogs are welcome.

1. Water taxis at Leeds Dock

Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade, below a barber shop, this underground jazz bar and speakeasy has been a real hit since it opened. "Probably one of the coolest places and speakeasys I’ve ever been to," one TripAdvisor reviewer said.

2. The Domino Club

Indian vegetarian restaurant Bundobust burst onto the Leeds scene in 2014. The venue, on Mill Hill close to Leeds City Station, also offers a wide range of craft ales and beers alongside its extensive and exciting Indian street food menu. Pictured is Gopi Singh, executive chef at Bundobust.

3. Bundobust

Thousands of people visit Tropical World, opposite Roundhay Park's entrance, every year. But adjacent to the attraction is Canal Gardens, a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers, an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings. Entry to the gardens is free to the public.

4. Canal Gardens

While Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn) is just a stone's throw from Leeds Bradford Airport, the tranquil setting and green space are a complete departure from the terminal's hectic atmosphere. The tarn, which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at the nearby airport.

5. Yeadon Tarn

North Brewing Co, the company behind craft ale staples including North Bar, Further North and Preston, run this21,000 sq ft brewery site just off Buslingthorpe Lane near Sheepscar. Springwell Leeds is open at weekends and features a range of food stalls and an array of craft ale to enjoy inside or out.

6. Springwell Leeds

